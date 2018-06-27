West and Central Africa Regional Working Groups - Summary of discussions (Friday, 9th March 2018 – 10.00 am - 11.30 am)

1. The situation in the Sahel

A special Regional Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) meeting took place on 9th March 2018, chaired by WFP Regional Director for West and Central Africa to discuss the situation in the Sahel with a special focus on the food security and nutrition outlook. The purpose of the meeting was to both transmit key conclusions from a series of analysis conducted after September 2017 by the Regional Food Security and Nutrition Technical Working Group and some agencies (WFP, FAO, UNICEF and ACF), and to advocate for joint early action in response to a situation that is rapidly deteriorating. Some days before the meeting, UNICEF, WFP and FAO released a joint Position Paper that put forward the three agencies’ analysis and highlighted potential worst-case scenarios and their integrated programmatic strategy to respond to the needs that are expected to increase in the Sahel.

At the start of the meeting, the Chair clarified that the reference to Sahel in the discussion included the G5 countries – Chad, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Senegal.

WFP, UNICEF and FAO provided an overview of the situation, highlighting the key factors influencing the food insecurity and nutrition situation, triggers and the potential humanitarian consequences. WFP presented a short analysis which concluded that an increase of 60% of food insecure people can be expected during the lean season – which would be translated as an increase from the 4.2 people that are currently projected to around 6.8 million people at risk of food insecurity. FAO provided an overview of the pastoral situation, focusing on areas of concentration, departure and transhumance; concluding that 2.5 million pastoralists are at risk of serious livelihood crisis. Hotspot areas identified are within the Sahel band stretching from Chad to Mauritania and parts of northern Senegal.

UNICEF presented a mapping of priority areas based on prevalence (using upper confidence interval values) and other indicators - noting that if no action is taken the SAM burden is likely to increase by 46%. As an immediate measure, a joint response plan is being prepared, with emphasis on scaling up preventive measures in high priority areas through blanket feeding and infant and young child feeding as well as health and water and sanitation interventions to avoid deterioration of the situation. Additionally, a consensus statement on the simplified protocol[1] for the treatment of SAM and MAM is being discussed at the global level by 6 NGOs, 3 Universities and 3 UN agencies (WFP, UNICEF and WHO).