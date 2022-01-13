West and Central Africa: Regional Data Hub Missing Migrants Project Infosheet (December 2021)

The Missing Migrants Project (MMP) is an initiative of IOM's Global Migration Data Analysis Center (GMDAC) working with various government and nongovernment entities to collect data on cases of death and disappearance of migrants, including asylum seekers and refugees, who disappeared during their journey to a country other than their country of residence.

Since 2019, in West and Central Africa, the Regional Data Hub supports the MMP in collecting, compiling and monitoring events relating to the deaths and disappearances of migrants, conducting data analysis and reporting at the regional level, with a focus on the risks and consequences of irregular migration across the main migration routes (Central and Western Mediterranean routes, Western Atlantic route).