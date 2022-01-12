West and Central Africa: Regional Data Hub Migration Infosheet (December 2021)

The International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. It regularly and systematically captures, processes and disseminates information to provide a better understanding of the numbers, profiles, conditions, experiences and needs of migrant populations. In West and Central Africa, DTM deploys, since 2012, tools which provide regular, reliable, adaptable data on migration and mobility.

These tools enable IOM to gather, analyze interpret and disseminate information on migration flows at key transit points, the demographic and socioeconomic profiles of migrants, migrant stocks in given locations, and sectoral living conditions and needs of migrants, in order to inform evidence-based policy formulation and implementation to the benefit of migrant and other mobile populations.