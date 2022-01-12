West and Central Africa: Regional Data Hub General Infosheet (December 2021)

Established in 2019, the Regional Data Hub (RDH) for West and Central Africa (WCA) aims to support evidence-based, strategic and policy-level discussion on migration through a combination of initiatives. The RDH was further strengthened in response to the recommendation presented in the first IOM Migration Data Strategy (MDS).

The RDH is largely funded through the generous support of the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration (EU-IOM JI). Regionally, other donors contribute to supporting the technical activities of the RDH such as DFID, PRM and OFDA, while at the country level, programmatic activities and initiatives are funded through multiple donors and funding mechanisms.

The work of the RDH is structured along three pillars that reflect the objectives identified in the MDS, and it aims to promote evidence-based, strategic and policy discussion on migration through the collection, analysis compilation and dissemination of migration data and thematic research.