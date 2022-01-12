West and Central Africa: Regional Data Hub Displacement Infosheet (December 2021)

The International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. It regularly and systematically captures, processes and disseminates information to provide a better understanding of the location, movements and needs of displaced populations. In West and Central Africa, DTM deploys, since 2012, several tools which provide regular, reliable, modular, adaptable and sectoral data on internal forced displacement. These tools enable IOM to gather, analyze interpret and disseminate information on displacement numbers, trends and dynamics, profiles and needs, in order to inform humanitarian response, decision-making and policy-making to the benefit of Internally Displaced Persons and other affected populations.