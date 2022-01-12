West and Central Africa: Regional Data Hub Data Protection and Data Sharing Factsheet (December 2021)

Data Protection is the systematic application of a set of institutional, technical and physical guarantees that preserve the right to privacy with regard to the collection, storage, use, disclosure and disposal of data.

IOM’s data collection operations in West and Central Africa require the processing of the personal data and other sensitive data of persons of concerns across the region. The work of the Regional Data Hub safeguards human dignity and the right to privacy at every stage of the data management cycle. To this end, the RDH systematically ensures that all data collection activities are conducted in accordance with IOM’s Data Protection Principles, Data Protection Manual and Data Governance Principlaes. Prior, during and after data collection, IOM teams conduct data protection assessments and verify the DTM Data Protection Checklist, so as to ensure the lawful and fait collection of data and to protect the right to privacy, human dignity, nondiscrimination and the well-being of data subjects.

The sharing of data with third parties is also subject to strict conditions. Personal or sensitive data may only be shared with the consent of the data subject, for a specified purpose, and after a data sharing agreement or Memorandum of Understanding has been signed. The Regional Data Hub liaises regularly with the Displacement Tracking Matrix Global Support Team and Legal Division whenever data protection and data sharing issues arise.