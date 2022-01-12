West and Central Africa: Regional Data Hub COVID-19 Mobility Restriction Monitoring Factsheet, COVID-19 Mobility Restrictions

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in complex ways in the form of travel restrictions, lockdowns and quarantines, border closures and closure of public spaces. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed two tools in West and Central Africa to monitoring these changes: 1. The Mobility Restriction Monitoring, a database mapping restrictions on human mobility adopted by countries in the region ; and 2. The Point of Entry (PoE) Assessment, which identifies the operational status of PoEs (air, land and blue borders as well as internal transit points), travel restrictions in place at PoEs, as well as collects information on border management and public health measures, coordination systems and referral mechanisms in place at PoEs.