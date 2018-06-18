West and Central Africa, Middle East and North Africa, East and Horn of Africa, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Update - April 2018

Regional Flow Monitoring Network

26 FMPs are currently operational in 7 countries. Two (2) new FMPs were set up during this reporting period in Burkina Faso (Yendere) and (Faramana). Two (2) FMPs in Guinea (Balandougoubx and Niataninax) were closed during the reporting period, due to a low volume of travellers identified during that time.

In Niger, an increase of 20% in the number of migrants at two FMPs was observed during the reporting period, mainly due to a spike in the number of people observed at Séguédine FMP heading towards Libya. The main observed nationalities of the travellers were Nigeriens (86%), Nigeriens and Malians.

In Senegal, the daily average of individuals observed in February decreased by 6% in comparison to the daily average recorded in January.

In Mali, the daily average of individual travellers observed at FMPs during this period increased by 8% from the previous month. The total number of individuals observed at all ten Flow Monitoring points was 7,374 individuals (3,605 incoming and 3,769 outgoing migrants).

In Guinea, migrants were observed at three FMPs: Kouremalé, Boundoufourdou and Nafadji. The average number of individuals observed in Kouremalé decreased by 2% in comparison to the previous month. In Boundoufourdou, the average number of observed individuals increased by 13% from the previous month. In Nafadji, the number of observed individuals increased by 6% in comparison to February.