West and Central Africa - Irregular Migration Routes to Europe (January - June 2020)

This report presents data collected by IOM as well as the Italian, Spanish, Greek and Maltese Ministries of the Interior on migration flows and routes leading from West and Central Africa (WCA) to Europe during the 2017-2020* period. IOM works closely with a diverse range of actors, including government, non governmental and civil society partners to gather and compile key data on migration to Europe on a quarterly basis. The data presented in this document covers ther period from 2017 to 2020 (up to June, except for some nationality data which dates from March 2020).