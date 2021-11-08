West Africa: The 2021 Rainy Season in Review

Overview

This special edition of the Seasonal Monitor provides an in-depth review of the 2021 rainy season in West Africa, using satellite data on rainfall estimates (CHIRPS) and vegetation (Modis NDVI). The document is structured around six sections:

First, an overview of the overall performance of the 2021 rainy season, focusing on the period May-October 2021. Note that for October, rainfall estimates up to 20 October were included in the analysis (slides 4-7).

The following sections focus on three key periods within the rainy season, providing an in-depth review of rainfall and vegetation indicators for:

The start of the season from May to June 2021 (slides 8-10);

The peak period of the season from July to August 2021 (slides 11-13); and 4. The end of the season from September to October 2021 (slides 14-16).

This is followed by a month-by-month review of the rainfall performance from May to October 2021 (slides 17-19).