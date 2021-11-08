World
West Africa: The 2021 Rainy Season in Review
Overview
This special edition of the Seasonal Monitor provides an in-depth review of the 2021 rainy season in West Africa, using satellite data on rainfall estimates (CHIRPS) and vegetation (Modis NDVI). The document is structured around six sections:
First, an overview of the overall performance of the 2021 rainy season, focusing on the period May-October 2021. Note that for October, rainfall estimates up to 20 October were included in the analysis (slides 4-7).
The following sections focus on three key periods within the rainy season, providing an in-depth review of rainfall and vegetation indicators for:
The start of the season from May to June 2021 (slides 8-10);
The peak period of the season from July to August 2021 (slides 11-13); and 4. The end of the season from September to October 2021 (slides 14-16).
This is followed by a month-by-month review of the rainfall performance from May to October 2021 (slides 17-19).
Finally, the last section consists of an analysis of rainfall performance and vegetation indicators at the Admin 2 level, to complement the more granular analyses provided in the first sections of the document (slides 20-23).
This in-depth review of the 2021 rainy season is intended to inform ongoing food security analysis exercises, including the Cadre Harmonisé exercises in the Sahel region, providing a closer look at the performance of the 2021 season in West Africa.