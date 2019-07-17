Welthungerhilfe on the New UN Hunger Report: War and Climate Change Increase Hunger

Bonn / Berlin, 15/7/2019 The hunger figures published today by the United Nations show another slight increase. According to the UN, 821.6 million people around the world were suffering from hunger in 2018. In 2017 the figure was 811 million. Growing economic crises, conflicts, and climate change are the main reasons for this development.

“Despite international agreements, there has been another increase in the number of people going to bed hungry. We know that war and the consequences of climate change are increasing the level of hunger worldwide. By 2017 nearly 40 million people could no longer feed themselves healthily due to climate events. Floods, droughts and storms destroy entire livelihoods. Hunger also contributes to inequality. Women, ethnic minorities, and small farmers are particularly threatened by hunger due to their legal, social, and economic disadvantage. At the same time, in South Sudan for example, we see that the situation can improve in individual regions when armed conflicts abate. While more than 60% of the population can no longer feed themselves adequately, there are areas where we are now supporting agricultural production again. As soon as the guns fall silent, people put their fields back in order. To end wars and conflicts worldwide, and to help the poorest countries to adapt more effectively to climate change, requires immediate action from a strong international community. Because we have enough resources to adequately feed all the people in the world”, says Mathias Mogge, General Secretary of Welthungerhilfe.

