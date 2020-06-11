Welthungerhilfe Covid-19 Appeal: Combatting the immediate and longer term impact – our strategy

Life-saving emergency and recovery support for five million most vulnerable in 36 countries

“The virus might not reach us, but hunger will kill us for sure.” Mohammed Kanneh, a tea shop owner in Kenema District, Sierra Leone “Better to die from Covid-19 than hunger.” Street vendors and mechanics interviewed by Welthungerhilfe in Glenview, Harare, Zimbabwe This is the harsh choice that the Covid-19 pandemic is forcing upon the poorest citizens of the world: risk dying of Covid-19 by going out to work; or risk dying of hunger by staying at home.

Welthungerhilfe (WHH) is asking partners and supporters to contribute to its Global Covid-19 Response Programme, to support five million people in 36 countries so that they don’t have to make that choice.

We plan to raise 100 million euros: this would finance life-saving emergency response activities to contain the spread of Covid-19, and to reduce illness, mortality and malnutrition. It would fund activities to prevent the loss of livelihoods and assets linked to the prolonged movement restrictions across countries.

It would also support recovery, resilience-building and development work to address the needs of the most vulnerable populations for up to two years, while the world struggles to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

This is a global pandemic and a crisis on an enormous scale; but the local implications will be different in every country. We are a leading international NGO, member of the Alliance2015 – a strategic network of 8 European NGOs which works globally across more than 90 countries in humanitarian, development and advocacy initiatives, at the heart of global aid technical debates, progress and standard-setting; we have responded to dozens of major humanitarian crises in the last 50 years. But we also rely on the knowledge of our local partners and the staff in our country offices, who come from the provinces, districts and even villages that we serve.

In the words of Mathias Mogge, CEO and Secretary-General of WHH, “Our staff members’ and partners’ ideas, their courage, and their experiences of responding to previous crises are the foundation of our work; they have been our greatest strength in the past and they will be again for this response.”