Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (9 September 2020)

Across 17 districts in Banadir, Somalia over 3,000 health care workers conducted a 5-day campaign targeting the vaccination of 400 000 children under the age of five against measles and polio as well as offering vitamin A and deworming tablets at fixed and outreach sites.

In addition, health workers shared information with families on how to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The integrated measles and polio campaign in Banadir was conducted by Somali health authorities, with technical support from partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) and other national and international partners, including Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Despite challenges of maintaining physical distancing, with the use of masks and other measures in health facilities and vaccination sites, this mass campaign, as other routine health services, could be conducted through effective planning, coordination and implementation of risk mitigation measures at individual and population levels.

