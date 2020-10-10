Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (9 October 2020)

Confirmed cases

36 361 054

Confirmed deaths

1 056 186

WHO launches COVID-19 clinical management online training in Jordan

This week WHO launched an online training course designed for Jordan’s frontline clinicians and nurses managing COVID-19 cases in designated hospitals. The clinical management training will be conducted from 5 to 26 October 2020 and will include a series of 7 virtual sessions over a 1-month period.

The sessions aim to enhance the capacity of the frontline health care workforce in working as a multidisciplinary team on the management of mild, moderate, severe and critical COVID-19 disease, based on WHO guidelines and evidence-based international standards. The course is designed to share national and international clinical experiences and foster knowledge exchange and partnerships for strengthening clinical practices “In order to maximize our efforts to support Jordan, WHO has worked across its three country, regional and headquarters levels as one WHO team to provide technical support to the Ministry of Health to develop this first pilot online course in the Region. We do hope that other countries will also benefit from this experience,” said Dr Maria Cristina Profili, the WHO Representative in Jordan.

