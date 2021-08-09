World + 9 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 9 August 2021)

Overview In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Working with indigenous communities in COVID-19 pandemic responses in the Americas

  • Successful and safe hajj season in Saudi Arabia during the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Viet Nam receives additional COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility

  • Sri Lanka receives a large consignment of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility

  • Infectious Substance Shipment Training (ISST) for priority countries in Kazakhstan

  • Increasing COVID-19 risk messaging to scale-up community knowledge and perceptions in Nigeria

  • Solidarity Response Fund initiative on engaging civil society organizations in COVID-19 response at national and local levels

  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework

  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.

