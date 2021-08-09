Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 9 August 2021)

Overview In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

Working with indigenous communities in COVID-19 pandemic responses in the Americas

Successful and safe hajj season in Saudi Arabia during the COVID-19 pandemic

Viet Nam receives additional COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility

Sri Lanka receives a large consignment of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility

Infectious Substance Shipment Training (ISST) for priority countries in Kazakhstan

Increasing COVID-19 risk messaging to scale-up community knowledge and perceptions in Nigeria

Solidarity Response Fund initiative on engaging civil society organizations in COVID-19 response at national and local levels

Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework