Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (8 November 2021)

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • WHO/Europe increases support to Romania during a critical phase of its COVID-19 response
  • Belize receives twenty patient monitors as part of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund
  • Partnering to support the COVID-19 response and resilience of Sri Lanka's primary health care system
  • Returning migrant workers receive medical care and support in Lao People's Democratic Republic
  • Emergency Medical Team (EMT) support to Mauritania
  • WHO, faith partners and national governments collaborate for COVID-19 responses
  • An offline intervention from WHO's Civil Society Organization (CSO) Initiative in the Philippines
  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
  • Updates on WHO's financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.

