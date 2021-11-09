World + 6 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (8 November 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- WHO/Europe increases support to Romania during a critical phase of its COVID-19 response
- Belize receives twenty patient monitors as part of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund
- Partnering to support the COVID-19 response and resilience of Sri Lanka's primary health care system
- Returning migrant workers receive medical care and support in Lao People's Democratic Republic
- Emergency Medical Team (EMT) support to Mauritania
- WHO, faith partners and national governments collaborate for COVID-19 responses
- An offline intervention from WHO's Civil Society Organization (CSO) Initiative in the Philippines
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO's financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.