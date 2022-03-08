Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (8 March 2022 )

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

Scale-up of priority countries in the African Region with a target to reach 100 million by end of April 2022

WHO/Europe rapidly escalates support to address urgent health needs of populations affected by the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding countries

Ramping up COVID-19 vaccination among hard-to-reach communities in Kenya

Vaccination drive in Mauritius reaches 76% of population

Strengthening resilience in vulnerable communities impacted by COVID-19 in India

Developing key support to address increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide during COVID-19 pandemic

Establishing global biomanufacturing training hub in Republic of Korea

Developing learning resources for leadership in health emergencies accessible via OpenWHO