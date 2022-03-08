World + 5 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (8 March 2022 )

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Scale-up of priority countries in the African Region with a target to reach 100 million by end of April 2022

  • WHO/Europe rapidly escalates support to address urgent health needs of populations affected by the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding countries

  • Ramping up COVID-19 vaccination among hard-to-reach communities in Kenya

  • Vaccination drive in Mauritius reaches 76% of population

  • Strengthening resilience in vulnerable communities impacted by COVID-19 in India

  • Developing key support to address increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide during COVID-19 pandemic

  • Establishing global biomanufacturing training hub in Republic of Korea

  • Developing learning resources for leadership in health emergencies accessible via OpenWHO

  • Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic

