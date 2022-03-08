World + 5 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (8 March 2022 )
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
Scale-up of priority countries in the African Region with a target to reach 100 million by end of April 2022
WHO/Europe rapidly escalates support to address urgent health needs of populations affected by the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding countries
Ramping up COVID-19 vaccination among hard-to-reach communities in Kenya
Vaccination drive in Mauritius reaches 76% of population
Strengthening resilience in vulnerable communities impacted by COVID-19 in India
Developing key support to address increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide during COVID-19 pandemic
Establishing global biomanufacturing training hub in Republic of Korea
Developing learning resources for leadership in health emergencies accessible via OpenWHO
Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic