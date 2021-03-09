World + 3 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (8 March 2021)

In this edition of the Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to Member States include:

  • Historic roll-out of shipments from COVAX facility gathers pace
  • The role WHO played in getting critical COVID-19 supplies to countries
  • Continuity and sustainability of laboratory services through handover of a GOARN Rapid Response Mobile Lab
  • A new personal WHO COVID-19 risk assessment quiz
  • The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021 Operational Planning Guidelines, resource requirements and progress made to continue investing in the COVID-19 response and for building the architecture to prepare for, prevent and mitigate future health emergencies is included.
  • Updates on WHO/PAHO procured items, participation in the Unity Studies, and select indicators from the COVID-19 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework

