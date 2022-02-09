World + 5 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (8 February 2022)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Donating SD Biosensor Test Kits to support Belize’s COVID-19 response
- Enhancing risk communication and community engagement activities in Thailand
- Italy joins other European Union Member States to increase pledge of COVID-19 vaccines to Syria
- Integration and expansion: Leveraging influenza systems for the COVID-19 response
- Launching the SocialNet online course on OpenWHO
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
- Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic