Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (8 February 2021)

Indonesia: WHO helps assess and improve COVID-19 pandemic preparedness and response capacity

WHO, in collaboration with University of Hasanuddin and National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), supported the Ministry of Health to conduct field assessments in 211 locations across Indonesia from 4 September to 9 October 2020. The project aimed to assess COVID-19 preparedness in fifteen provinces based on the status of their pandemic risk.

The assessment covered provincial command centres, provincial health offices, port health offices, hospitals, laboratories, district health offices, public health centres, and community health centres.

All assessed provinces had a functioning command and control structure for pandemic management.

Key areas identified of improvement included: icase reporting and analysis for pandemic severity, budget allocation for response in points of entry, personal protective equipment stockpiling, and exit screening of passengers. The assessment also identified potential gaps in ICU and other health systems capacities in the event of rising COVID-19 cases.

The results of the field assessment will be used to inform key stakeholders of the strengths and gaps in each province in responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as supporting the country to prepare for future outbreaks.

For further information on this assessment and next steps, click here.