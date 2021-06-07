Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (7 June 2021)

Key Figures

WHO-led UN Crisis-Management Team coordinating 23 UN entities across nine areas of work

More than 5 million people registered on OpenWHO and accessing online training courses across 33 topics in 53 languages

18 564 092 PCR tests shipped globally

201 445 426 medical masks shipped globally

67 126 700 gloves shipped globally

181 GOARN deployments conducted to support COVID-19 pandemic response

1 638 006 899 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally as of 2 June

*COVAX has shipped over 80 million vaccines to 129 participants as of 4 June

Second training of trainers on infection prevention and control (IPC) in Mauritius

Some 27 health care workers, including public health superintendents, medical officers and nurses across five health regions have participated in a three-day training workshop on WHO COVID-19 infection prevention and control (IPC) guidelines, early detection, triage, diagnosis and more.

The training was organized at Dr D.G. Jeetoo Hospital in Mauritius from 17-19 May 2021 and utilized mixed methods including a teach-back method, videos and hands-on experience for donning/doffing personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand hygiene.

This training of trainers was jointly conducted by WHO and previously trained officers from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW). The training also included pre- and post-evaluation tests and a participation certificate upon completion. The health care workers will support focal points in each region to conduct cascade trainings and implement and monitor IPC control measures in their respective field of work.

Minimizing risk of COVID-19 among health workers remains an ongoing challenge for Mauritius as for many countries. Implementation was enabled with funds mobilized by WHO from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), European Commission.

