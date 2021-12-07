World + 4 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (7 December 2021)
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Kenya increases uptake and equity for COVID-19 vaccinations
- Supporting Omicron variant detection and COVID-19 response in southern Africa
- New oxygen production stations to be constructed in Yemen
- “Data for action”: WHO/Europe pilots enhanced Emergency Response Information Management System (ERIMS) with Azerbaijan
- Home-based care for COVID-19 patients begins with community engagement in Lao People’s Democratic Republic
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.