Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (7 December 2021)

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Kenya increases uptake and equity for COVID-19 vaccinations
  • Supporting Omicron variant detection and COVID-19 response in southern Africa
  • New oxygen production stations to be constructed in Yemen
  • “Data for action”: WHO/Europe pilots enhanced Emergency Response Information Management System (ERIMS) with Azerbaijan
  • Home-based care for COVID-19 patients begins with community engagement in Lao People’s Democratic Republic
  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.

