Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 6 September 2021)

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Shipment of medical supplies to Viet Nam
  • Engagement of the African Regional Monitoring of Vaccine Effectiveness (AFRO-MoVE) in 17 countries
  • Scale-up capacity for real-time PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2 and biosafety in Montenegro at the subnational level
  • Risk Communications and Community Engagement support hotline in Thailand
  • Civil Society Organization engagement in North-West Syria
  • Updates on WHO’s Early AI-Powered Social Listening Tool (EARS) to support country infodemic management
  • Inauguration of the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin
  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.

