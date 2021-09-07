World + 3 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 6 September 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Shipment of medical supplies to Viet Nam
- Engagement of the African Regional Monitoring of Vaccine Effectiveness (AFRO-MoVE) in 17 countries
- Scale-up capacity for real-time PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2 and biosafety in Montenegro at the subnational level
- Risk Communications and Community Engagement support hotline in Thailand
- Civil Society Organization engagement in North-West Syria
- Updates on WHO’s Early AI-Powered Social Listening Tool (EARS) to support country infodemic management
- Inauguration of the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.