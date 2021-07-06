World + 5 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (5 July 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Donating medical masks to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Countries
- Handing over of a Control Room at COVID-19 Unified Central Hospital in Nepal
- Convening a high-level meeting on post-COVID conditions in Greece
- Strengthening partnerships with media in the Syrian Arab Republic to improve communication on COVID-19 vaccines
- Online learning to support operationalization of a One Health Approach in countries and a new framework to support countries in strengthening health emergency preparedness
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.