Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (5 April 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to Member States include:
Training on the collection and electronic reporting of COVID-19 data in Burundi
Strengthening operational support and logistics in the western Balkans
WHO hears from some of the first to be vaccinated in Somalia
The Solomon Islands begins their COVID-19 vaccination campaign with doses supplied by the COVAX Facility
Outcomes on a global study of digital crisis interaction among Gen Z and Millenials
The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021 resource requirements and progress made to continue investing in the COVID-19 response and for building the architecture to prepare for, prevent and mitigate future health emergencies
Updates on WHO/PAHO procured items, Partners Platform, participation in the Unity Studies, and select indicators from the COVID-19 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework