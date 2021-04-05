Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (5 April 2021)

Overview

In this edition of the Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to Member States include:

Training on the collection and electronic reporting of COVID-19 data in Burundi

Strengthening operational support and logistics in the western Balkans

WHO hears from some of the first to be vaccinated in Somalia

The Solomon Islands begins their COVID-19 vaccination campaign with doses supplied by the COVAX Facility

Outcomes on a global study of digital crisis interaction among Gen Z and Millenials

The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021 resource requirements and progress made to continue investing in the COVID-19 response and for building the architecture to prepare for, prevent and mitigate future health emergencies

Updates on WHO/PAHO procured items, Partners Platform, participation in the Unity Studies, and select indicators from the COVID-19 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework