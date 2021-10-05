World + 3 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (4 October 2021)
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Nearly a third of African countries hit 10% COVID-19 vaccination goal: support to accelerate vaccine rollouts
- Supporting national vaccine cold chain system in Islamic Republic of Iran
- WHO/Europe supports COVID-19 intensive care in Georgia
- Fourth Intra-Action Review (IAR) Meeting to strengthen Indonesia’s COVID-19 response
- Working together in Nicaragua to bring training to the front lines
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.