Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (4 May 2022)

Overview

Globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline since the end of March 2022.

During the week of 25 April through 1 May 2022, over 3.8 million cases and over 15 000 deaths were reported, decreases of 17% and 3% respectively, as compared to the previous week. However, an increase in the number of new weekly cases was reported from the African Region (+31%) and the Region of the Americas (+13%), and the number of new weekly deaths increased in the South-East Asia Region (+69%) largely due to a delay in the reporting of deaths from India.

As of 1 May 2022, over 500 million confirmed cases and over six million deaths have been reported globally.

In this edition, we provide updates on circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs).