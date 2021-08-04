World + 1 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 4 August 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Supporting COVID-19 emergency preparedness and response in Thailand
- Supporting treatment of COVID-19 patients across Yemen
- Facilitating the implementation of Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) assays to detect SARS-CoV-2 variants in Ukraine
- More than one million COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Lao People's Democratic Republic through the COVAX Facility
- Driving COVID-19 vaccine uptake in Ghana's hard-to-reach communities
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO's financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.