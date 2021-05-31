World + 3 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (31 May 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Launch of “Strengthening Civil Society Engagement in the COVID-19 Response” in Guyana

  • Infection prevention and control (IPC) critical for COVID-19 care and recovery in India

  • Intra-Action Review (IAR) in Montenegro

  • Vanuatu the seventh country in the Pacific islands to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX Facility

  • Indian Sign Language course extends OpenWHO reach and accessibility amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Utilizing message testing to ensure behavioural messages resonate with the intended audience and a global consultative meeting on Intra-Action Reviews (IARs) and simulation exercises

  • Regular updates on WHO’s resource requirements and funds received to support countries in implementing the COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021, WHO/PAHO procurement of critical supplies, and progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework

Related Content