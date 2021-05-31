World + 3 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (31 May 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
Launch of “Strengthening Civil Society Engagement in the COVID-19 Response” in Guyana
Infection prevention and control (IPC) critical for COVID-19 care and recovery in India
Intra-Action Review (IAR) in Montenegro
Vanuatu the seventh country in the Pacific islands to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX Facility
Indian Sign Language course extends OpenWHO reach and accessibility amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
Utilizing message testing to ensure behavioural messages resonate with the intended audience and a global consultative meeting on Intra-Action Reviews (IARs) and simulation exercises
Regular updates on WHO’s resource requirements and funds received to support countries in implementing the COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021, WHO/PAHO procurement of critical supplies, and progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework