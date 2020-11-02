Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (30 October 2020)

Confirmed cases: 44 888 869

Samoa uses community strength, local knowledge and collective memory to prepare for COVID-19

Samoa like some other Pacific Islands has yet to report a COVID19 case. Should coronavirus arrive, health services could be overwhelmed due to high rates of non-communicable diseases that leave many people vulnerable to the virus.

Galvanised by a tragic 2019 measles outbreak that claimed many young lives, and the high mortality of the 1918 global influenza pandemic, the Ministry of Health supported by WHO developed a community engagement strategy to boost community resilience.

The multi-sectoral strategy engaged with customary village leaders, district nurses and grass roots committees. Educational toolkits based on WHO messages on COVID-19 were adapted to the Samoan context and translated. They reinforced the practical steps everyone should take to keep safe.

This has revived some old practices that are a living application of WHO guidance on hygiene in low-resource settings, to maximise the use of locally available resources and people’s expertise to strengthen Samoa’s population resilience.