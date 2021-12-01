World + 3 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (30 November 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Ethiopia launches a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign
- Training for Indigenous youth leaders to promote COVID-19 messaging in Colombia
- Addressing the urgent COVID-19 and broader health needs of vulnerable populations in Belarus through a WHO support mission
- Maintaining essential health services during COVID-19 in Afghanistan
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO's financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.