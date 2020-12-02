Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (30 November 2020)

Fiji reaches a milestone, but remains vigilant

On November 4 th , 2020 Fiji marked 200 days without any transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the community.

Early investment in testing capacity was crucial in helping the Pacific nation keep numbers low and prevent the virus’ transmission. Crucially, in midMarch, the Fiji Centre for Disease Control validated testing for SARS-CoV-2, enabling local testing and thus faster tracing and isolation of cases and contacts.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama credited the containment of COVID-19 for over 200 days to these rigorous measures but cautioned against complacency. Dr Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, urged Pacific countries that have contained COVID-19 or with no COVID-19 case to prepare for further introductions of COVID19, as several Pacific countries are currently experiencing outbreaks.

A Pacific Joint Incident Management Team based in the WHO Fiji office brings together the resources of many WHO partners to improve readiness and mitigate the negative health and socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19.