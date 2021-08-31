Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 30 August 2021)

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

GeneXpert machine donated to Belize’s Central Medical Laboratory

Supporting quality management implementation, coordination and costing as part of the COVID-19 laboratory response in Kyrgyzstan

15 000 kg of medical supplies arrive in Fiji to support the response to a surge in COVID-19 cases

Extending COVID-19 vaccination to Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps in Bangladesh

Responding to COVID-19 in Jordan: The Innovative Use of Online Platforms

The Elsje Finck-Sanichar College COVAB in Suriname embraces OpenWHO and online learning during COVID-19 pandemic

Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework