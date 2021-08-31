World + 6 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 30 August 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • GeneXpert machine donated to Belize’s Central Medical Laboratory
  • Supporting quality management implementation, coordination and costing as part of the COVID-19 laboratory response in Kyrgyzstan
  • 15 000 kg of medical supplies arrive in Fiji to support the response to a surge in COVID-19 cases
  • Extending COVID-19 vaccination to Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps in Bangladesh
  • Responding to COVID-19 in Jordan: The Innovative Use of Online Platforms
  • The Elsje Finck-Sanichar College COVAB in Suriname embraces OpenWHO and online learning during COVID-19 pandemic
  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.

Related Content