Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (3 November 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Germany donates 163 000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Somalia through COVAX Facility
- WHO/Europe conducts workshop on licensing of health laboratories and establishing reference laboratories in Uzbekistan
- Healthcare workers trained on essential critical care of pediatric population in Nepal
- WHO delivers essential health supplies to Sudan
- Germany supports the Philippines with COVID-19 vaccine doses via COVAX
- Interagency social listening supports the scale-up of RCCE activities in Eastern and Southern Africa
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.