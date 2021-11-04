World + 6 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (3 November 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Germany donates 163 000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Somalia through COVAX Facility
  • WHO/Europe conducts workshop on licensing of health laboratories and establishing reference laboratories in Uzbekistan
  • Healthcare workers trained on essential critical care of pediatric population in Nepal
  • WHO delivers essential health supplies to Sudan
  • Germany supports the Philippines with COVID-19 vaccine doses via COVAX
  • Interagency social listening supports the scale-up of RCCE activities in Eastern and Southern Africa
  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.

Related Content