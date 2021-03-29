Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (29 March 2021)

Overview

In this edition of the Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to Member States include:

Training series for responsible coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and an OpenWHO course on COVID-19 infodemic management

WHO-classified Emergency Medical Teams providing surge capacity support

The continued roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility and a survey among healthcare workers to support uptake of COVID-19 vaccines

The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021 Operational Planning Guidelines, resource requirements and progress made to continue investing in the COVID-19 response and for building the architecture to prepare for, prevent and mitigate future health emergencies