World + 2 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (29 March 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to Member States include:
Training series for responsible coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and an OpenWHO course on COVID-19 infodemic management
WHO-classified Emergency Medical Teams providing surge capacity support
The continued roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility and a survey among healthcare workers to support uptake of COVID-19 vaccines
The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021 Operational Planning Guidelines, resource requirements and progress made to continue investing in the COVID-19 response and for building the architecture to prepare for, prevent and mitigate future health emergencies
Updates on WHO/PAHO procured items, participation in the Unity Studies, and select indicators from the COVID-19 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework