Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 28 September 2021)
As of 26 September 2021
Confirmed cases
231 703 120
Confirmed deaths
4 746 620
Key Figures
WHO-led UN Crisis-Management Team coordinating 23 UN entities across nine areas of work
More than 5.7 million people registered on OpenWHO and accessing online training courses across 38 topics in 56 languages
20 700 072 PCR tests shipped globally
206 966 426 medical masks shipped globally
97 093 700 gloves shipped globally
9 471 191 face shields shipped globally
192 GOARN deployments conducted to support COVID-19 pandemic response
5 924 819 985 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally as of 27 September
a COVAX has shipped over 301 million vaccines to 142 participants as of 22 September