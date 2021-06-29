World + 3 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (28 June 2021)

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Building critical care capacities for COVID-19 in Iraq
  • Building infection prevention control capacity in Azerbaijan
  • Supporting South African consortium to establish first COVID mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub
  • Adapting the global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan 2021 to reinforce the collective response in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region
  • Public Health Laboratories knowledge sharing webinars and online learning opportunities in Viet Nam
  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies

