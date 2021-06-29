World + 3 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (28 June 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Building critical care capacities for COVID-19 in Iraq
- Building infection prevention control capacity in Azerbaijan
- Supporting South African consortium to establish first COVID mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub
- Adapting the global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan 2021 to reinforce the collective response in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region
- Public Health Laboratories knowledge sharing webinars and online learning opportunities in Viet Nam
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies