Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (26 July 2021)

Strengthening essential services in Nepal

The NORAD (Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation) and WHO project for strengthening basic non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) health services in Nepal was launched on 16 July.

Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Population, Mr Aryal stressed “A well-organized and well-prepared health system has the capacity to maintain essential service delivery throughout an emergency such as COVID-19, limiting mortality.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for urgent action for overall health systems preparedness for continuity of services. This provides an opportunity to rethink building back better for essential NCD services and innovations.”

The project aims to improve the delivery of essential NCD services through the use of the Nepal Integrated NCD Care Model (NINCM) and will build on existing initiatives of Package of Essential Noncommunicable (PEN) and mental health interventions to develop a comprehensive service delivery that includes early detection, management, and long-term care for common NCDs.

This project is critical as gaps remain nationally with only 5% of hypertensive patients having controlled blood pressure and will be implemented in six districts with WHO’s continued technical support.

For further information, click here.