Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (26 April 2021)

Confirmed cases 146 689 258

Confirmed deaths 3 102 410

Overview

In this edition of the Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to Member States include:

The delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Syrian Arab Republic via the COVAX Facility

Delivery of life-saving oxygen concentrators to the Philippines

A joint technical support mission to Albania

One year of the pandemic learning response: benefits and performance of the OpenWHO platform during the pandemic

Empowering populations to address the COVID-19 infodemic globally and the Africa Infodemic Response Alliance launch of Viral Facts Africa

The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021 resource requirements and progress made to continue investing in the COVID-19 response and for building the architecture to prepare for, prevent and mitigate future health emergencies