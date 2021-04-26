World + 3 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (26 April 2021)

Confirmed cases 146 689 258

Confirmed deaths 3 102 410

Overview

In this edition of the Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to Member States include:

  • The delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Syrian Arab Republic via the COVAX Facility

  • Delivery of life-saving oxygen concentrators to the Philippines

  • A joint technical support mission to Albania

  • One year of the pandemic learning response: benefits and performance of the OpenWHO platform during the pandemic

  • Empowering populations to address the COVID-19 infodemic globally and the Africa Infodemic Response Alliance launch of Viral Facts Africa

  • The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2021 resource requirements and progress made to continue investing in the COVID-19 response and for building the architecture to prepare for, prevent and mitigate future health emergencies

  • Updates on WHO/PAHO procured items, Partners Platform, implementation of the Unity Studies, and select indicators from the COVID-19 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework

