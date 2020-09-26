Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (25 September 2020)

Confirmed cases 32 110 656

Confirmed deaths 980 031

Experts from the WHO Regional Office for Europe visit Bosnia and Herzegovina from 7-11 September

Experts from the WHO Regional Office for Europe (EURO) and counterparts in Bosnia and Herzegovina shared experiences in managing the COVID-19 outbreak, collectively reviewing the response on the ground and discussing the next steps for managing the risk of a resurgence of cases.

The team provided recommendations on

▪ strengthening core public health interventions to identify, isolate and test all cases

▪ identifying and quarantining close contacts ▪ ensuring the provision of essential health services

▪ strengthening risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), a core public health intervention contributing to the response.

The team from the WHO EURO provided advice on the appropriate measures to be implemented to prevent, reduce and control transmission of COVID-19 particularly during mass gatherings and school reopening.

The visit was also an opportunity for the country to reassesss health priorities to build a more resilient health system as part of the European Programme of Work (2020-2025)