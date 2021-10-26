World + 3 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (25 October 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
Rapid Response Mobile Laboratory (RRML/GOARN) initiative strengthens international RRML deployment capabilities
PAHO and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Partner to Bolster COVID-19 Response in Jamaica
Leveraging polio campaign to integrate COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria
HealthBuddy+ in Bulgaria: innovative COVID-19 chatbot supports mental health during the pandemic
Online courses support rollout of Go.Data outbreak investigation tool
Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.