Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (25 January 2022)
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Partnering to bolster COVID-19 Response in Jamaica
- Leading the development of a comprehensive training package on bioinformatics and molecular epidemiology for SARS-CoV-2 and other high threat pathogens in Turkey
- Concluding a first-of-its-kind workshop for journalists and Ministry of Health communications focal points on public health information sharing and verification in Iraq
- Strengthening health systems in Timor-Leste to respond to pandemic
- Marking 2 years of pandemic learning response on OpenWHO.org
- Conducting a Joint Operational Review (JOR) in Nigeria
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
- Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic