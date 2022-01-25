World + 6 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (25 January 2022)

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Partnering to bolster COVID-19 Response in Jamaica
  • Leading the development of a comprehensive training package on bioinformatics and molecular epidemiology for SARS-CoV-2 and other high threat pathogens in Turkey
  • Concluding a first-of-its-kind workshop for journalists and Ministry of Health communications focal points on public health information sharing and verification in Iraq
  • Strengthening health systems in Timor-Leste to respond to pandemic
  • Marking 2 years of pandemic learning response on OpenWHO.org
  • Conducting a Joint Operational Review (JOR) in Nigeria
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries on COVID-19 response implementation to suppress transmission, reduce exposure, and protect the vulnerable and save lives
  • Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic

