Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (24 May 2021)

Key Figures

WHO-led UN Crisis-Management Team coordinating 23 UN entities across nine areas of work

More than 5 million people registered on OpenWHO and accessing online training courses across 32 topics in 52 languages

28 195 360 PCR tests shipped globally

200 535 426 medical masks shipped globally

65 364 700 gloves shipped globally

105 emergency medical teams internationally deployed

172 GOARN deployments conducted to support COVID-19 pandemic response

1 448 242 899 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally as of 21 May

a COVAX has shipped over 69 million vaccines to 125 participants as of 21 May

WHO supported medical supplies reach Indian states and Union Territories

]Several states and Union Territories across India have begun receiving the consignments of oxygen concentrators and tents for temporary health facilities from WHO to support India’s COVID-19 surge response. Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan,

Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh are among the states that received oxygen concentrators on 17 May.

On 15 May, 170 metric tons of WHO-supported medical resources reached Delhi and within two days, 27 truckloads have been rushed to states for rapid deployment. WHO has now provided 1.2 million respirator masks (KN95), 4000 oxygen concentrators, 128 tents for auxiliary health facilities, 1.2 million reagents and 400 000 PCR test and swab kits.

WHO also supports Central and State governments in rapid scale-up of active case detection; epidemiological and situational monitoring and assessments; augmenting critical gap in supplies, vaccination for COVID-19 and communicating evidence-based messages for preventing COVID-19.