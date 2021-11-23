World + 5 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (23 November 2021)
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Building capacity to create vaccine demand among health care and frontline community workers in Syria
- WHO/Europe supports Serbia’s public health laboratory financing system
- The Ministry of Health collaborates with district authorities to reduce COVID-19 transmission and mortality in Vientiane Capital, Lao People’s Democratic Republic
- Building capacity of frontline health care workforce on latest COVID-19 clinical management practices in the Eastern Mediterranean Region
- Leadership in Emergencies: Building competencies for effective leadership in all-hazards emergency response
- COVID-19 Intra-Action Review (IAR) Training in Muscat, Oman
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.