World + 5 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (23 November 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Building capacity to create vaccine demand among health care and frontline community workers in Syria
  • WHO/Europe supports Serbia’s public health laboratory financing system
  • The Ministry of Health collaborates with district authorities to reduce COVID-19 transmission and mortality in Vientiane Capital, Lao People’s Democratic Republic
  • Building capacity of frontline health care workforce on latest COVID-19 clinical management practices in the Eastern Mediterranean Region
  • Leadership in Emergencies: Building competencies for effective leadership in all-hazards emergency response
  • COVID-19 Intra-Action Review (IAR) Training in Muscat, Oman
  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.

Related Content