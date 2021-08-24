World + 4 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 23 August 2021)
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Restoring essential health services in Haiti post-earthquake
- Strengthening Infection Prevention Control with the Georgian ambulance service
- Delivering critical health services in Afghanistan
- Lao People’s Democratic Republic receives 616,820 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility
- All-women teams trek miles to vaccinate in Meghalaya, India
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.