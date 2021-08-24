World + 4 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (As of 23 August 2021)

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Restoring essential health services in Haiti post-earthquake
  • Strengthening Infection Prevention Control with the Georgian ambulance service
  • Delivering critical health services in Afghanistan
  • Lao People’s Democratic Republic receives 616,820 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility
  • All-women teams trek miles to vaccinate in Meghalaya, India
  • Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
  • Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.

