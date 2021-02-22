Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (22February 2021)

Cox’s Bazar COVID-19 Intra Action Review: A Year without precedent in review

WHO supported the Government of Bangladesh in conducting a COVID-19 Intra Action Review (IAR) at their request last week to share lessons learnt and further improve the response to the pandemic in Cox’s Bazar district including the Rohingya refugee camps.

This “was an opportunity to review the functional capacities of public health and the emergency response in Cox’s Bazar… The meaningful discussions we had during the IAR will help shape the response in 2021 and strengthen the health sector” says Health Sector Coordinator, Dr Egmond Evers.

The early technical response was an extraordinary collaboration. “We were ready to prevent, respond to and mitigate the impact of the pandemic before local transmission started,” noted UNICEF Bangladesh Health Specialist Dr. Yulia Widiati.

WHO Cox’s Bazar will disseminate findings and recommendations at the upcoming Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) meeting in Cox’s Bazar and with national, regional and global stakeholders to support immediate improvements of the response.

