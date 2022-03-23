Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (22 March 2022)

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

Rallying to combat COVID-19 rumours in the Democratic Republic of the Congo through a rumour alert and refutation system

WHO recommends the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s public health laboratory for recognition as a national influenza centre

WHO and Ministry of Health Zambia scale-up COVID-19 response and continuity of health services through the support of the Act-A Health Systems Connector

WHO/Europe holds a workshop on data analysis and information management for emergency response for Azerbaijan through the Emergency Response Information Management System (ERIMS) initiative

Lao People’s Democratic Republic Ministry of Health and WHO prepare local media for potential Omicron surge

The Plurinational State of Bolivia leverages influenza capacities for COVID-19 response

WHO builds a Global Health Facilities Database: Leveraging insights from COVID-19 to ensure better access to primary healthcare and Universal Health Coverage (UHC)

Updates from the UN Crisis Management Team (UNCMT)

Measuring the impact of online COVID-19 vaccine training courses

Operations Support and Logistics