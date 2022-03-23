World + 6 more

Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (22 March 2022)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Rallying to combat COVID-19 rumours in the Democratic Republic of the Congo through a rumour alert and refutation system

  • WHO recommends the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s public health laboratory for recognition as a national influenza centre

  • WHO and Ministry of Health Zambia scale-up COVID-19 response and continuity of health services through the support of the Act-A Health Systems Connector

  • WHO/Europe holds a workshop on data analysis and information management for emergency response for Azerbaijan through the Emergency Response Information Management System (ERIMS) initiative

  • Lao People’s Democratic Republic Ministry of Health and WHO prepare local media for potential Omicron surge

  • The Plurinational State of Bolivia leverages influenza capacities for COVID-19 response

  • WHO builds a Global Health Facilities Database: Leveraging insights from COVID-19 to ensure better access to primary healthcare and Universal Health Coverage (UHC)

  • Updates from the UN Crisis Management Team (UNCMT)

  • Measuring the impact of online COVID-19 vaccine training courses

  • Operations Support and Logistics

  • Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic

Related Content