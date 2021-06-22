Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (22 June 2021)

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

Shipment of medical kits to support essential health services in Afghanistan

Risk Communication and Community Engagement training for frontline responders in Kyrgyzstan

Support as COVID-19 cases surge in Africa, nearing first wave peak

Release of Basic Psychosocial Skills online course for Pacific COVID-19 responders

Infodemic management training in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to support COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Launch of an updated COVID-19 National Rapid Response Teams Online Learning Programme and mixed modality trainings in Guinea-Bissau

Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework