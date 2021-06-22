World + 7 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (22 June 2021)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
Shipment of medical kits to support essential health services in Afghanistan
Risk Communication and Community Engagement training for frontline responders in Kyrgyzstan
Support as COVID-19 cases surge in Africa, nearing first wave peak
Release of Basic Psychosocial Skills online course for Pacific COVID-19 responders
Infodemic management training in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to support COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Launch of an updated COVID-19 National Rapid Response Teams Online Learning Programme and mixed modality trainings in Guinea-Bissau
Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies.