World + 6 more
Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (22 February 2022)
Attachments
Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
Supporting the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Georgia through technical support
Scaling up genomic sequencing in Nigeria to support policymakers
WHO and partners working together to support Pacific Island Countries (PICs) as COVID-19 gains a foothold in the Pacific
WHO supports the scaling-up of suicide prevention during COVID-19 in Bhutan
With support of WHO's core contributors, health services and on-site vaccine opportunities were implemented in Iraq
GOARN expert deployed by WHO to support the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands' COVID-19 response
Overview of OpenWHO superusers and the most popular COVID-19 online courses
Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic