Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19 (22 February 2022)

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • Supporting the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Georgia through technical support

  • Scaling up genomic sequencing in Nigeria to support policymakers

  • WHO and partners working together to support Pacific Island Countries (PICs) as COVID-19 gains a foothold in the Pacific

  • WHO supports the scaling-up of suicide prevention during COVID-19 in Bhutan

  • With support of WHO's core contributors, health services and on-site vaccine opportunities were implemented in Iraq

  • GOARN expert deployed by WHO to support the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands' COVID-19 response

  • Overview of OpenWHO superusers and the most popular COVID-19 online courses

  • Progress on a subset of global indicators that demonstrate country and global progress to end the acute phase of the pandemic

